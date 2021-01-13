Grocery delivery driver shot, carjacked in Royal Oak

Royal Oak — A delivery driver was shot and carjacked while dropping off groceries Tuesday night, police said.

The victim was approached by two men just before 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of South Gainsborough — north of Lincoln, west of Campbell

The men demanded his keys, wallet and cellphone. He complied, then ran, and was shot in the leg, police said.

The men fled in the man's vehicle south on South Gainsborough, toward Lincoln and then 10 Mile. They took a gray 2007 Toyota Camry with Michigan license plate 5MPN71.

Police say both men are in their early to mid-20s. One stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and is about 160 pounds; the other is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds, police said.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.