Man found fatally shot in Pontiac Coney Island parking lot

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a man found Wednesday at a Coney Island in Pontiac.

Deputies and EMS were called to the restaurant in the 400 block of West Huron at about 10 a.m. after the body was found in the parking lot, investigators said in a statement.

A friend of the victim said he and the man's sister had been searching for him when they found his body there, according to the release.

The man, identified as a 26-year-old Waterford Township resident, appeared to have been shot. The Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the death as a homicide.