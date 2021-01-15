2nd suspect charged in South Lyon shooting that killed teen, wounded dad

A second suspect in the fatal Dec. 30 shooting of a South Lyon teen has been charged, officials said.

Anthony Marshall Porter, 27, was charged this week with three counts of armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm, the South Lyon Police Department said.

A judge at the 52-1 District Court in Novi denied bond for Porter and scheduled his next court appearance for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Porter was arrested in connection to the death of Dylan Stamper, 19, and the wounding of Stamper’s father, Kevin, 43. The son and father were found shot in the living room of their home in the 300 block of Liberty Street near 10 Mile and Reynold Sweet Parkway.

Officials also said they recovered the vehicle used in the commission of the homicide. It is being processed at the Oakland County Crime Lab.

Last week, authorities charged Fadi Jesus Zeineh, 19, of Ann Arbor in connection to shooting. Zeineh was charged with 10 offenses, including armed robbery and felony murder, after turning himself in to Ann Arbor police. A judge also denied bond for the suspect.

