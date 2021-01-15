Southfield police shoot, arrest man who drove toward officer

Southfield — Police investigating a car theft in Southfield early Friday morning shot a man after he got in the vehicle and he allegedly drove it toward an officer.

A man turned up later at a hospital in Detroit saying he had been shot by police. After being treated, he was released to Southfield Police Department and is in custody at the city jail. Police say the man is about 20 years old.

It all started about 1:40 a.m. outside Marvin's Garden Inn, a hotel at 27650 Northwestern Highway. Police were investigating a stolen car when a man started walking toward the car.

An officer in uniform with a marked car and activated overhead lights told the man to step away from the vehicle, but he allegedly got into the car and drove it toward police, then fled the area.

The officer fired shots as the vehicle approached. The man's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Police are looking for the stolen vehicle.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office will investigate the shooting.