Oakland Dems: Historic inauguration is 'call for all us to do better'

For chairman of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners Dave Woodward, watching the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was a "call for all of us to do better."

"It's a call, even as I self reflect on this, a call for all of us to do better. We all have a responsibility to not just listen to each other but to chart a course together that ensures that we build a more perfect nation," Woodward said Wednesday as the former vice president from Delaware and former U.S. senator from California were sworn into office.

In honor of the historic inauguration, Woodward and more than 70 people raised their glasses of champagne, water and pop in a virtual toast hosted by the Oakland County Democratic Party.

Those who joined the Zoom clapped and cheered as Biden and Harris were sworn in, Lady Gaga sang the national anthem around the National Mall and as the youngest inaugural poet, Amanda Gorman, recited an encouraging poem.

After the last prayer was said, the Democratic Party virtual party continued to celebrate with a five-song performance from local band 1Rythym. The band set the tone of the watch party by performing 40-year-old songs such as "Celebrate" by Kool & the Gang and "We Are Family" by Sister Sledge.

"President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris represent the survival of our democracy... in the hope that we can not only restore the soul of our nation but reshape it," Oakland County Democratic Party Chair Jody LaMacchia said.

"During an unprecedented campaign of disinformation coming on the heels of four years of lies, a pandemic so grossly and heartlessly mishandled that it costs 400,000 American lives — and that's a short list — but we persisted and your efforts, your contributions saved our nation," LaMacchia said.

Biden, the Delaware Democrat and former senator, is the oldest president to take office at age 78.

Harris made history by becoming the first Black woman and the first South Asian woman in an executive position at the White House.

The ceremony played out in the shadow of the violent attack on the Capitol two weeks ago, where five people died, including a Capitol Police officer, as angry rioters tried to block Congress from certifying Biden's victory.

"Healing takes time, but it starts today. ... We know that our political opponents will not stop just because of this day," Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. "And so we mark this day as the day where we redouble our efforts and our commitment to going forward."

