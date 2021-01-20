$1K reward for tips to find suspect in Lake Orion, Orion Township armed robberies

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials are working to find a suspect linked to two armed robberies reported this week in Orion Township and Lake Orion.

At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect entered a Walgreens in the 3500 block of South Baldwin Road in Orion Township and walked around but did select any items, the manager told investigators.

Once other customers left, the man approached the cashier with what appeared to be a firearm under his hooded sweatshirt and demanded money or he "would shoot," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

When the worker opened the drawer, he grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled on foot, according to the release. Deputies recovered several items he was believed to have dropped while leaving. A K-9 unit failed to find him.

Authorities believe the suspect robbed another Walgreens in the 400 block of North Park Boulevard at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

In both incidents, he was described as in his 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans with holes, black high-top basketball shoes and a blue mask.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which is offering a $1,000 reward, at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.