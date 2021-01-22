Girl, 16, shot in Southfield; 'associate' arrested

Southfield — A 16-year-old girl was shot in Southfield on Friday morning, police said.

Shots fired were reported about 2:50 a.m. in the area of 8.5 Mile and Lahser.

Officers saw a vehicle leaving the area, and pulled it over. Inside they found a 16-year-old Detroit girl bleeding in the back seat. She had been shot by a man police describe as "known."

Detectives have since arrested a 19-year-old Southfield man they describe as an "associate" of the victim.

The girl is listed in stable condition at a hospital.