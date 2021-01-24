Wixom man dies after crashing through frozen Wolverine Lake on snowmobile

Wolverine Lake — An Oakland County man on a snowmobile died Sunday after he fell through the ice on Wolverine Lake, said Oakland County Sheriff's officials.

The incident happened at about 12:41 p.m. on the lake in the Village of Wolverine Lake.

The 26-year-old man from Wixom was under the water for an hour before he was removed by the Oakland County Dive Team, officials said. It is not yet known if drowning was the cause of death.

He was transported to Huron Valley Hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls about a snowmobile through the ice near the 1200 block of Delmonte St. Callers reported seeing the man in the water for a short time before losing sight of him, said the Sheriff's Office.

The Village of Wolverine Lake Police and the Commerce Township fire departments were dispatched and requested help from the Oakland County Dive Team, which recovered the body of the victim in about 23 feet of water.

The man had driven his snowmobile in an area where the ice was not as thick, said Officer Ryan Crowell of the Wolverine Lake Police Department.

"We urge everyone to be cautious especially with the mild winter we're having," said Crowell on Sunday.