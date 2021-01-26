Southfield man, 19, charged in shooting of girl, 16

Southfield — A 19-year-old Southfield man faces two felony charges in a shooting Friday morning that left a 16-year-old girl wounded.

Daequan Woods was charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm in the shooting.

He was arraigned by Magistrate Tiffany McEvans at 46th District Court in Southfield and given a $25,000/10% bond. That means only $2,500 in cash needs to be paid for his release.

A report of shots fired came in about 2:50 a.m. Friday in the area of 8.5 Mile and Lahser, police said.

Officers saw a vehicle leaving the area, and pulled it over.

Inside they found a 16-year-old Detroit girl bleeding in the back seat. She had been shot by a man police describe as "known."

By noon police arrested the 19-year-old suspect, who they described then as an "associate" of the victim.

The girl is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Woods is due before Judge Debra Nance on Feb. 8 for his probable cause conference.