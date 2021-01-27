South Lyon father wounded in December robbery attempt dies

A man who was critically wounded after he was shot and his 17-year-old son was killed in their South Lyon home in late December died on Tuesday, South Lyon police said.

Kevin Stamper, 43, was found shot along with his son, Dylan, who was pronounced dead at the scene, on Dec. 30 on the east side of South Lyon.

A GoFundMe page that was set up to help with funeral costs said Stamper "fought like hell for his life but unfortunately was taken off life support." Family members also took to Facebook to remember Stamper.

South Lyon Police Lt. Doug Baaki said an autopsy was scheduled for Stamper on Wednesday. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office may change the charges against two suspects in the shooting once autopsy results are available, Baaki said.

"It's a very good chance that (the shooting) was the cause of death and that's what more than likely is going to happen, they'll be changed from attempted murder to murder," Baaki said.

Anthony Marshall Porter, 27, was charged in January with three counts of armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm.

Authorities also charged Fadi Jesus Zeineh, 19, of Ann Arbor in connection to shooting. Zeineh was charged with 10 offenses, including armed robbery and felony murder, after turning himself in to Ann Arbor police. A judge denied bond for both suspects.

Officials said they recovered the vehicle used in the commission of the homicide.

South Lyon Police Sgt. Chris Faught said officers were already responding to a 911 call from a woman in the Stamper home about a potential break-in around 9 p.m. when they were notified that shots had been fired.

The son and father were found in the living room, not far from the front door of the house in the 300 block of Liberty Street.