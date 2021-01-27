Thieves trip ATM alarm, wait nearby for police, then go back for cash

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are working to find four suspects accused of stealing from a credit union ATM in Pontiac this week.

A security camera at the Chief Financial Credit Union in the 700 block of Joslyn captured the suspects dressed in black with hoods approaching the machine about 10 p.m. Monday, which triggered the alarm, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The group left, then returned about an hour later "and broke into the ATM, obviously waiting nearby to see if there would be a response from patrol cars," the Sheriff's Office said. "When there was none, they pried open the ATM."

An employee reported having received a notification from the alarm company but did not alert authorities since they had experienced several false alarms, investigators said.

The manager told deputies "a very large sum of cash" was missing from the ATM, parts of which remained on the ground. The amount was not disclosed.

Deputies tracked footprints in the snow from the credit union to an abandoned house in the nearby 600 block of Lebaron; the impressions ended near fresh tire marks where a vehicle had been parked.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which is offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest, at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The credit union also plans to match the award, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.