Police seek man who shot dog in Pontiac

Pontiac — Police are investigating after a dog was shot twice Wednesday in a Pontiac neighborhood.

The owner of the dog told police he pulled into his driveway on the 100 block of Vernon Drive, north of University Drive and west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, around 10:30 a.m. He let the dog out of his car and it ran toward a man standing a few houses away.

When the dog got within 10 feet of the man, he shot it twice in the head and neck, police said. The dog's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the homeowner where the shooting took place said he did not know the shooter. Police didn't find the man at the home and haven't found him since, and have not released a detailed description of the man.