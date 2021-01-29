State police investigate crash on I-75 near Grange Hall in Oakland Co.

The drivers of a semi-tractor trailer and a Chevrolet Trailblazer have been taken to a hospital following a crash that closed Interstate 75 near Grange Hall in Oakland County for hours, officials said.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday near Holly Township.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the Trailblazer was traveling north on I-75 when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch. The semi's driver tried to avoid crashing into the SUV and lost control of his truck and also crashed into the ditch.

Troopers found both drivers, who were the sole occupants of their vehicles, unresponsive, authorities said. State police rendered first aid until both drivers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation continues, they said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez