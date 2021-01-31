Oakland County man arrested for assault, leads police to dead body

An Oakland County man was arrested early Sunday morning for assault but ended up leading police to a dead body, officials said.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Clawson Police Department responded to a call on Nakota Street about a man who entered the caller's home and hit one of the occupants with a beer bottle.

An ambulance was called for the occupant who suffered facial injuries.

When police arrived at the home, officers found the 37-year-old suspect walking out of the house.

Officials said comments made by the suspect led them to his house in Clawson where a man was found inside dead with a gunshot wound.

Information on the victim has not yet been released and police said there is no immediate threat to the public.