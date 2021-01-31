Oakland County man arrested for assault, leads police to dead body
Ariana Taylor
The Detroit News
An Oakland County man was arrested early Sunday morning for assault but ended up leading police to a dead body, officials said.
Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Clawson Police Department responded to a call on Nakota Street about a man who entered the caller's home and hit one of the occupants with a beer bottle.
An ambulance was called for the occupant who suffered facial injuries.
When police arrived at the home, officers found the 37-year-old suspect walking out of the house.
Officials said comments made by the suspect led them to his house in Clawson where a man was found inside dead with a gunshot wound.
Information on the victim has not yet been released and police said there is no immediate threat to the public.