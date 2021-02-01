Witnesses sought in fatal Auburn Hills crash

Auburn Hills police are seeking witnesses in a weekend crash that left one person dead.

The city's police and fire departments were called to the scene of the incident on Auburn Road near Rosetta Court about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe pulling out of a Sunoco gas station was struck by a 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor heading east, authorities said in a statement.

The Hyundai driver, identified as a 31-year-old Sterling Heights man, was ejected. He was rushed to a hospital and later died from his injuries, according to the release.

The 55-year-old man who drove the Mitsubishi sustained minor injuries and

was treated at a hospital, police said. Details on his condition were not released Monday.

"Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash," police said.

The Southeast Oakland County Crash Investigation Team, which includes Auburn Hills, continues to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at (248) 370-9460.