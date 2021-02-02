Independence Twp. man arrested in connection with deadly machete attack

Pontiac — A 51-year-old Independence Township man was arrested early Tuesday in connection with a deadly attack involving a machete and steak knife that left one man dead and another seriously wounded, authorities said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said deputies and the Waterford Township fire department responded to the 50 block of Oliver Street in Pontiac just after 5 a.m. Tuesday on a report that two men had been stabbed.

One of the victims, identified as a 59-year-old Pontiac man, had fled to a nearby gas station to report the incident. Another caller, a neighbor, said a man had knocked on his door yelling for help, officials said.

Deputies looked through windows of the home and saw man lying on the floor of the dining room. The severely lacerated man, identified as a 27-year-old Pontiac resident, was dead. The 59-year-old man was found outside with severe lacerations to his head, authorities said.

The victim, hospitalized in stable condition, contends the Independence Township man has come to his home to buy prescription drugs and he became enraged when he could not get them. The suspect allegedly grabbed a machete and attacked both victims with the weapon and a steak knife.

Deputies tracked a trail of blood and found the suspect lying on the ground in a nearby backyard on Marquette Street. He appeared to have overdosed on drugs, officials said.

Paramedics transported the man to McLaren Oakland Hospital for additional treatment. He was placed in custody at the hoital and listed in stable condition.

Deputies located the machete and steak knife believed to have been used in the attacks.

