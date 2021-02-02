Meetup to sell iPhone ends in shooting, theft in Southfield neighborhood

Southfield — What was intended as a meeting to sell an iPhone on Monday night in Southfield ended in a shooting and an arrest, police said.

Southfield police say the planned sale took place about 8:20 p.m., on the 27500 block of Arlington. The victim, an 18-year-old man, was selling the iPhone. The suspect, a 17-year-old from Southfield, was the buyer. But police say the would-be buyer instead took the phone and ran.

The victim chased him into an open garage and then was shot in the back.

Police say the victim ran to another home, and was able to ask for help. Medics took him to a hospital, and he is in stable condition.

Police have arrested one suspect, a 17-year-old male. Police believe he was shot by a second person.