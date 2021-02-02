'Paranoid' man hit 2 in head with hammer in Royal Oak Township, police say

A 51-year-old Detroit man has been charged with attacking two people with a hammer last weekend in Royal Oak Township, Michigan State Police announced Tuesday.

Troopers were dispatched to a home in the 21000 block of Bethlawn about 5:15 p.m. Sunday. They learned the suspect had hit a male and female in the head with a hammer, state police said. Both victims were hospitalized then released.

"It was determined that the suspect had been smoking crack and he became paranoid," state police said. "The suspect believed he was being 'cheated' on and struck both victims in the head with a hammer and fled."

Reginald Anderson was arrested and held at the Oakland County Jail. He was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of felonious assault, one count of aggravated domestic assault and one count of aggravated assault, state police said.

Bond was set at $15,000.