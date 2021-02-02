Would-be robber crashes SUV into Bloomfield Township bank, can't drive out

A man tried to rob a Bloomfield Township bank Tuesday but couldn't leave because he plowed the getaway vehicle into the building, police said.

Bloomfield Township police were called to a Level One Bank on Telegraph Road about 2:40 p.m. after someone called 911 to report gunfire outside "and that a silver SUV was involved," investigators said in a statement.

Two officers were on the scene within seconds and spotted the SUV with heavy front-end damage as well as a man wearing a bulletproof vest, gas mask and bulletproof hat running away, according to the release. They quickly arrested him.

The initial investigation found the man, identified as a 37-year-old Detroit resident, intentionally drove the SUV into the bank's front doors and "attempted to pull away, but was unable to leave the parking lot due to the damage to his vehicle," police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police are working with the FBI to investigate the incident, officials said Tuesday.