I-696 driver rammed center wall, fled; three crashes close highway for hours

Madison Heights — Eastbound Interstate 696 at Couzens is reopened after a chain reaction of crashes early Wednesday after, police say, a driver "intentionally crashed" into the center median wall.

The driver, according to Michigan State Police, fled on foot and a suspect was later arrested.

The closure started just after 3 a.m. and ended around 7 a.m.

State police, who investigate crashes and crime on the state's freeways, said the impact of a crash knocked down a light pole, which fell into travel lanes. Another motorist ran into the pole. A third driver crashed into the initial crash.

Despite the three crashes, no one was hurt.

Police say the motorist who rammed the wall fled on foot, but a suspect was found and arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.