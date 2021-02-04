Independence Twp. man accused of fatal machete attack in Pontiac charged

A 51-year-old Independence Township man accused of killing one man and injuring another with a machete and steak knife Tuesday has been charged, officials said.

Todd Alan Szyszkowski was arraigned Thursday in 50th District Court in Pontiac on several charges, including first-degree murder and assault with the intent to murder, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

A judge denied bond for Szyszkowski, who faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Authorities said deputies arrested Szyszkowski after they were called, along with Waterford Township firefighters, on a report of a double stabbing in the 50 block of Oliver in Pontiac just after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the victims, a 59-year-old Pontiac man, fled to a nearby gas station to report the incident. Another caller, a neighbor, told police a man knocked on his door and yelled for help, they said.

Deputies looked through windows of the home and saw a man lying on the floor. Officials later determined the man, a 27-year-old Pontiac resident, was dead. They have identified the victim as Dustin Marion-Ray Little.

They also found the 59-year-old with severe lacerations to his head outside the home, police said. The man was taken to a hospital and told investigators his attacker, an Independence Township man, came to his home to buy prescription drugs and became enraged when he could not get them. The alleged assailant then attacked the two men with a machete and a steak knife.

Deputies tracked a trail of blood and found the suspect, identified as Szyszkowski, lying on the ground in a nearby backyard on Marquette. He appeared to have overdosed on drugs, officials said.

Paramedics took Szyszkowski to a hospital for treatment. He was then taken into custody.

Investigators also located a machete and steak knife believed to have been used in the attacks, the sheriff's office said.

It also said Szyszkowski has a criminal record that includes breaking and entering, larceny and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

