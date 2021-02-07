Boy, 9, in critical condition after sledding incident in Rochester Hills

Rochester Hills — A 9-year-old boy who was riding a plastic sled being pulled by his father's car is in critical condition after the child collided with a parked car.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies and the Rochester Hills Fire Department responded to the incident at 1:16 p.m. on the 2100 block of Somerville Road for an injured child.

A 37-year-old resident of Royal Oak, visiting relatives, was operating a 2009 Jeep Wrangler while towing his 9-year-old son on a plastic sled.

While being towed in circles around the cul-de-sac, the 9-year-old struck the rear of a parked 2012 Ford Fusion. Deputies requested the department's Crash Reconstruction Unit to assist in the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

The boy was taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital and was flown to Children’s Hospital in Detroit where he remains in critical condition.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this incident, the sheriff's office said.

