Oakland County man accidentally fatally shoots himself

A 50-year-old man died when he accidentally shot himself in his head after a witness asked him to to "stop playing" with a gun last weekend in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of North Perry at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and found the man on the living room floor. He had a gunshot wound to his head and a semi-automatic pistol beside him, investigators said in a statement.

The deputies rendered aid until EMS arrived and transported the Auburn Hills resident to McLaren Oakland hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities interviewed the victim’s brother, girlfriend and a friend, all of whom had been at the home when the incident occurred. The girlfriend told them she had asked the man to "stop playing with the firearm shortly before the victim put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger," according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, sheriff's officials said Monday.