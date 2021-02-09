Flint parolee charged in Oakland County pharmacy heists

A 27-year-old Flint parolee is in custody and has been charged in a series of pharmacy armed robberies in Oakland County.

Marcel Marquaveon Hinkle was arrested Feb. 4 by the FBI Oakland County Violent Crimes Task Force following a multi-agency investigation of similar drug store holdups since January. Hinkle was paroled in November for serving a partial prison sentence for armed robbery.

According to investigators Hinkle is believed the man responsible for armed robberies which occurred in several communities in Oakland and Genesee counties, between Jan. 19-31.

“I am extremely proud of the team effort of all the agencies involved to bring this clearly dangerous serial armed robber to justice,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “Hopefully, this time, he will stay behind bars and not threaten the public again.”

About 7:39 p.m. Jan. 19, deputies were dispatched to Walgreens Pharmacy at 3520 S. Baldwin Road in Orion Township for the report of an armed robbery. Employees said a Black man wearing a black hoodie with a white emblem on the front, black pants, black shoes, and a light blue surgical-type mask entered the store and demanded a clerk open the register.

The suspect presented his right arm with what appeared to be a handgun and stated several times he would shoot to the clerk. He grabbed the money from the drawer and left.

About 2:02 p.m. Jan. 20, the Lake Orion Police Department was dispatched to the Walgreens at 450 North Park St. for a report of a Black man wearing the same clothing as the suspect in the pharmacy robbery the day before.

About 1:50 p.m. Jan. 22, Madison Heights police were dispatched to CVS Pharmacy at 31010 John R Road on a report that a Black man in a green jacket, blue mask, black pants, and white gloves entered the store and demanded cash from a clerk and manager, stating several times: “Don’t make me shoot you.”

The suspect pointed to his pocket and implied he had a gun many times. He left the store with the drawer of money and was observed by a store employee getting into a dirty black Chevrolet sedan, believed to be a Malibu.

About 2:32 p.m. the same day, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Walgreens at 2985 Crooks Road in Rochester Hills for the report of an armed robbery.

About 2:29 p.m., according to the sheriff's office, a Black man wearing a green camouflage patterned jacket, blue mask, black pants and one white glove entered the store.

The suspect approached the counter and told the clerk, “This is a robbery and as long as you follow protocol, everything will be all right.” The suspect left with the money from the register. Detectives recovered surveillance footage of a dirty dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu.

About 5:50 p.m. Jan. 23, the sheriff's office was dispatched to Walgreens at 7110 Dixie Highway in Independence Township for an attempt robbery earlier in the day. About 3:56 p.m., a suspect entered the store in a black hoodie with a white emblem on the front, dark pants, dark shoes, and a light blue colored surgical mask.

The suspect approached the cashier and demanded she give him all the money and implied he would shoot her if she did not comply. He had his hand covered and pointed his arm at the victim in a threatening manner.

About 4:57 p.m. the same day, Holly police were dispatched to a CVS Pharmacy at 4031 Grange Hall Road for an armed robbery involving a Black suspect wearing a black hoodie with a white emblem on the front, dark pants, dark shoes, a light blue surgical mask and white gloves.

The description of that suspect matched prior Walgreens robberies in Orion Township, Lake Orion and Independence Township. The subject fled the store and was seen leaving in a dirty black mid-2000s Chevrolet Malibu.

About 8:21 that evening, Fenton Police were dispatched to Walgreens at 3270 West Silver Lake Road for an attempted armed robbery involving a Black man wearing a red jacket with a black shirt, blue hooded sweatshirt, black winter hat, black saggy jeans, black face mask with a design on the mouth, and white gloves. The jacket had a white design on the right rear shoulder. The subject fled the store in a dark colored sedan.

About 3:28 p.m. Jan. 31, Troy Police were dispatched to a CVS at 1980 East Big Beaver for an armed robbery involving a Black man wearing a dark colored jacket or hooded sweatshirt with a white emblem on the front, dark colored or black pants with rips in the front, gray striped boxer shorts, a disposable face mask, and dark colored or black shoes.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage leaving in a dark colored sedan with silver rims, silver door handles and silver window trim.

About 4:16 p.m. the same day, Auburn Hills police were dispatched to a Rite Aid at 2480 Lapeer for an attempted armed robbery involving a Black male subject.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage wearing blue jeans, black shirt, disposable face mask, black coat or hooded sweatshirt with an unknown white emblem on the front, dark colored jeans, dark shoes and blue work gloves.

Hinkle, who had been paroled Nov. 4 from the Michigan Department of Corrections, Hinkle was arraigned Saturday in 52-3 District Court by Judge Michael Bosni on armed robbery and weapons offenses in the incidents in Orion Township, Auburn Hills, Lake Orion and Rochester Hills.

Bond was denied for Hinkle, who has been placed under an MDOC retainer. His next court date is at 9 a.m. Feb. 16 in 52-3 District Court.

