Footprints in snow lead deputies to Pontiac break-in suspect

A man who broke into a popular doughnut shop in Pontiac was arrested Tuesday after police traced footprints to a nearby home, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

Deputies were called to Avon Donuts on Woodward Avenue at about 3:40 a.m. after the owner arrived to find the front door damaged and money missing from the cash register, investigators said in a statement.

The deputies spotted "a blood-stained chunk of concrete that had been used to break the glass doors," the release said. The cash register had been smashed open and the money inside stolen.

Deputies followed shoe impressions in the snow to an address in the 400 block of Harvey, less than a mile away, the Sheriff's Office reported.

There, they found a 51-year-old man with about $100 in allegedly stolen cash, a cut on his hand and shoes matching the footprints, authorities said.

The man was taken into custody and held at the Oakland County Jail. Charges are pending.