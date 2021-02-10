Border protection officers seize counterfeit money headed to Auburn Hills

Customs and Border Protection officers in Chicago last month seized two packages of counterfeit money and one of them was heading to Auburn Hills, officials said.

The packages of funny money were seized Jan. 28 at Chicago’s International Mail Facility and totaled more than $136,000, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"Our CBP officers encounter a wide variety of criminal activity," Shane Campbell, area port director-Chicago for Customs and Border Protection, said in a statement. “In this case, our officers were able to take $136,000 of fake currency out of circulation where it could have done harm to other businesses and individuals financially.”

The parcels were sent from China, officials said. One of them was bound to an address in Auburn Hills and the other was heading to Independence, Missouri.

Officers held the two packages for inspection to determine their admissibility and their contents. One package had 957 counterfeit $100 dollar bills and 44 counterfeit $50 dollar bills, totaling $97,900. The second package had 384 counterfeit $100 dollar bills.

Officials said the bills were going to be used as props, but federal law makes it illegal to reproduce U.S. currency. They also said the counterfeit money was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Secret Service for further investigation.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez