Oakland County deputies on welfare checks use Tasers after they say men lashed out

Two Oakland County men are facing charges after fighting sheriff's deputies performing welfare checks this week and forcing them to use Tasers.

In one incident, deputies were called to the 700 block of North Oxford Road in Oxford Township at about 9 p.m. Wednesday but the complainant "advised that they were all set and did not need assistance," investigators said in a statement.

As deputies were returning to their vehicles, a 49-year-old woman ran out and told them she and her mother had just been assaulted.

Deputies forced their way into a bedroom, where the suspect, a 20-year-old relative, had locked himself in. The man demanded they "shoot him and he then charged at them with his fists clenched," the Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy deployed his Taser and the suspect, who is on probation for malicious destruction of property, was arrested. Authorities also confiscated a shotgun the man had reportedly been firing outside earlier, according to the department.

About four hours later, in Pontiac, deputies were called to the 200 block of Michigan Avenue to check on a 9-month old boy after someone reported his parents were using drugs and unable to care for him, authorities said in a statement.

When deputies arrived at the home, they saw that both parents "appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and were falling in and out of consciousness and unable to care for their child," the release said.

The 36-year-old mother told them she had used crack cocaine earlier, and deputies reported an oven and space heaters were used to heat the home.

Star EMS responded and paramedics assessed the child and his parents. When no relative could be found to tend to the baby, Child Protective Services was contacted, the Sheriff's Office said.

When CPS arrived, the 29-year-old father "became aggressive/combative with deputies in his attempts to take his child back from the custody of CPS workers," officials said.

Deputies tried to arrest him but he continued to struggle and fight, leading one to use his taser.

The man was held at the Oakland County Jail.