Police seek help finding man who escaped ambulance in Pontiac

Pontiac — A 22-year-old man is missing and considered endangered after fleeing from an ambulance Thursday night in Pontiac, and authorities are looking for the public's help getting him back to safety.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Dijimon Kelly of Southfield.

At about 7:50 p.m. Thursday an ambulance was taking Kelly from Ascension Southfield to Pontiac General Hospital. Medics told police that Kelly released himself from restraints and then fled the ambulance, headed south on Seminole Street. He has not been seen since.

Police say Kelly was under an Oakland County probate court clinical petition for mental health issues.

Kelly has allegedly threatened "suicide by cop" in the past, police said. Suicide by cop is intentionally behaving in a threatening manner intended to get the police to shoot.

Kelly is described as Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 115 pounds. He was wearing a gray hospital gown, black sweatpants and socks at the time of his escape. Temperatures ranged between 10-25 degrees in Metro Detroit on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone who sees Kelly call 911.