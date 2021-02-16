Police warn of person posing as electrical worker in Madison Heights in scheme to swipe cash

Police are warning Madison Heights residents about a person who posed as an electrical worker Tuesday, walking away with cash from a resident.

The person approached the victim's home, telling the homeowner there was a problem with the home's electrical box. He told the victim that the electric company would pay the victim, then produced cash and asked for change, police said.

Once the victim collected the change, the man advised the victim to leave the money on the table while he took the victim to the basement to explain what needed to be done. The person then made up an excuse to go upstairs while the victim remained in the basement.

"Once the suspect returns upstairs, the suspect will take cash and flee the location," police said.

The man is described as about 50 years old man, approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was driving a white Chevy Colorado with tinted windows, police said.

Police ask anyone who can identify the person to contact detective Gary Strongarone at (248) 837-2733 with any information.

