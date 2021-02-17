State: Ex-Hazel Park detective embezzled $68K in asset forfeiture funds

Hazel Park — A former detective for the Hazel Park Police Department will be arraigned Thursday on seven felony charges owing to his alleged embezzlement of $65,000-plus in asset forfeiture funds, the attorney general's office said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges Wednesday against Sean Boucher, 45, of Warren.

The state alleges Boucher embezzled about $68,000 "for his own personal use" between 2013 and 2017.

The Hazel Park Police Department put him on administrative leave on Sept. 11, 2017, and suspended him on Sept. 12, 2017. He resigned Sept. 15, 2017.

Boucher is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning at 43rd District Court in Ferndale on seven charges: conducting a criminal enterprise, embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000, and five counts of embezzlement of more than $50 as a public official,

The state says Boucher turned himself in Wednesday at the Michigan State Police post in Oak Park.

Michigan law provides for the seizure of funds and property that were used during or derived from criminal activity. The public asset forfeiture funds are used to support law enforcement operations through training, equipment and other resources.

The investigation was carried out by the FBI's public corruption task force.

In a statement, Hazel Park police chief Brian Buchholz thanked federal officials for investigating.

"The residents of Hazel Park put their trust in the defendant to uphold the law, and that trust was broken," Buchholz said. "There charges should in no way be a reflection of the members of this department who serve this city with honor and integrity every day."

In a statement, Nessel said "my office is committed to rebuilding and upholding the public’s trust in government and law enforcement, and I will go to great lengths to root out corruption and misuse of authority in pursuit of justice."

Staff Writer Mike Martindale contributed.