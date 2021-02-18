Suspect charged in stabbing of Flint man whose body was found outside Troy tire store

Troy — A Missouri man has been charged in connection with the death of a man who was found Monday stabbed outside a tire store, officials said.

Jerome Perry-Bey, 41, of St. Louis has been charged with murder in connection to the crime, Troy police said.

He was arraigned Thursday in 52-4 District Court on the charge, they said. A judge denied bond. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Police accuse Perry-Bey of stabbing and killing Carlos Contreras, 38, of Flint, whose body was found by Belle Tire store employees arriving for work at about 7 a.m. Monday. The store is located on Rochester Road at East Long Lake.

Contreras' body was next to the building's front entrance. Police said the body had a single stab wound to the chest.

Officers searched the store's parking lot and found an open folding knife with blood on its blade, according to authorities.

Detectives spoke to the victim's family and with the help of Flint police investigators were able to develop Perry-Bey as a suspect.

They were able to find Perry-Bey not long after and questioned him.

During the interview, he confessed to stabbing Contreras during a fight, officials said. He told detectives he and Contreras traveled from the Pontiac-area to Detroit on Sunday. As they were passing through Troy, they got into an argument and pulled over in the tire shop's parking lot. They got out of the vehicle and fought. Police say Perry-Bey pulled a knife from his jacket pocket during the struggle and stabbed an unarmed Contreras in the upper chest.

He then took off in the vehicle and left Contreras in the parking lot, police said.

Investigators also said they learned Perry-Bey had been staying in Flint for the last several weeks, possibly to avoid arrest for a felony weapons charge in the St. Louis area.

