Auburn Hills building roof catches fire after attempt to melt frozen gutters

An apartment building roof caught fire in Auburn Hills on Sunday after someone tried to melt frozen gutters, the Auburn Hills Fire Department said.

The Auburn Hills Fire Department responded at 2:18 p.m. to a fire at an apartment building in the 2900 block of Squirrel Road.

The fire that engulfed the roof was quickly contained, the department said in a news release, and residents had safely evacuated.

Fire officials said the fire was started when someone triedto melt frozen gutters on the back of the building. The release did not say what was used to perform the procedure.

Rochester Hills and Rochester City Fire Department also assited in extinguishing the fire.