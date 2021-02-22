Oakland County Health Dept. warns of scammers calling for vaccine appointments
Residents should be aware scammers are using the false pretense of scheduling a vaccination appointment to get personal information over the phone, the Oakland County Health Department said Monday.
The Health Department said scammers are calling residents to set up COVID-19 vaccine appointments and asking for their personal and financial information.
“Oakland County will never ask for any financial information including credit card or Social Security numbers,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County, in a news release. “If you are unsure if it is a scam, avoid sharing any personal information over the phone, and report it to the authorities.”
Scam calls can be reported by calling the non-emergency phone number for local police stations or the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
The Oakland County Health Department suggests people can avoid becoming victims of phone scams by:
- Making a list of contact information for family members, close friends, health providers or anyone who might call regularly. This will help to know if the call is legitimate.
- Letting a call go to voicemail if the phone number isn't recognized. Scammers rarely leave messages, the health department said.
- Hanging up if a stranger asks for personal or financial information.
- Remembering that government agencies will always identify themselves.
- Not sharing any personal information such as social security numbers to anyone over the phone.