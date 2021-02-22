Oakland County Health Dept. warns of scammers calling for vaccine appointments

Residents should be aware scammers are using the false pretense of scheduling a vaccination appointment to get personal information over the phone, the Oakland County Health Department said Monday.

The Health Department said scammers are calling residents to set up COVID-19 vaccine appointments and asking for their personal and financial information.

“Oakland County will never ask for any financial information including credit card or Social Security numbers,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County, in a news release. “If you are unsure if it is a scam, avoid sharing any personal information over the phone, and report it to the authorities.”

Scam calls can be reported by calling the non-emergency phone number for local police stations or the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The Oakland County Health Department suggests people can avoid becoming victims of phone scams by: