OAKLAND COUNTY

Oakland County Health Dept. warns of scammers calling for vaccine appointments

Ariana Taylor
The Detroit News
Residents should be aware scammers are using the false pretense of scheduling a vaccination appointment to get personal information over the phone, the Oakland County Health Department said Monday. 

The Health Department said scammers are calling residents to set up COVID-19 vaccine appointments and asking for their personal and financial information. 

“Oakland County will never ask for any financial information including credit card or Social Security numbers,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County, in a news release. “If you are unsure if it is a scam, avoid sharing any personal information over the phone, and report it to the authorities.” 

Scam calls can be reported by calling the non-emergency phone number for local police stations or the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. 

The Oakland County Health Department suggests people can avoid becoming victims of phone scams by:

  • Making a list of contact information for family members, close friends, health providers or anyone who might call regularly. This will help to know if the call is legitimate.
  • Letting a call go to voicemail if the phone number isn't recognized. Scammers rarely leave messages, the health department said.
  • Hanging up if a stranger asks for personal or financial information. 
  • Remembering that government agencies will always identify themselves.
  • Not sharing any personal information such as social security numbers to anyone over the phone.
     
