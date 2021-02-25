Pontiac bank robber steals $1,500 after handing teller a note

Pontiac — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon in Pontiac.

A teller at the PNC Bank on the 44200 block of Woodward sounded the alarm around 4:30 p.m., said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. That's just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police at the scene were told that a man approached the teller's window and handed over a note demanding money.

The teller gave the man more than $1,500, police said.

He fled on foot and headed north, crossing MLK before getting into a small dark SUV, police said. The SUV might have been a Chevy Equinox.

That SUV was last seen headed east on MLK.