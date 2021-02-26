2 arrested in Southfield fatal shooting Thursday

Southfield — Two Metro Detroit men have been arrested in the Thursday fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Taylor man, police said.

Officers were called at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday to the area of Greenfield and Nine Mile on a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

They found the victim and started life-saving efforts. They also arrested a 21-year-old Oak Park man, who was at the scene, police said.

During an investigation, detectives determined there was a second person involved in the incident. That 21-year-old Detroit man was arrested a short time later on Eight Mile near Greenfield, officials said.

Both suspects are scheduled to arraigned on charges on Saturday, they said.

Police said they recovered a gun belonging at the scene of the shooting and found another after executing a search warrant at a location in Detroit.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspects and the victim knew each other and the shooting appears to have stemmed from a relationship between the victim's girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend, officials said.

They said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Southfield Police at (248) 796-5500.

