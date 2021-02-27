Royal Oak police warn residents of barricaded gunman situation

The Detroit News

Royal Oak police are warning residents about a barricaded gunman situation after shots were fired Saturday afternoon from a home in the 2700 block of Oliver Street.

In a Facebook post, the department says residents of Oliver, Galpin, Glenview and Glenwood streets need to shelter in place, lock their doors, stay away from the windows and take cover in their basement if possible.

Police had roads blocked off between Crooks Road and Webster Road. The neighborhood featured smaller single-family homes and apartment complexes near the border with Clawson.

"Although the situation is currently controlled, it is still an active scene. We will notify the residents when it is safe," police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were provided.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Royal Oak Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division Lt. Al Carter at (248) 246-3456.