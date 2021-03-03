WOW internet outage in Oakland County leaves hundreds without online access to work, school

The Detroit News

A WOW service outage Wednesday morning has left what appears to be hundreds of customers in Oakland County and other parts of Metro Detroit without internet service at a time when many are working or attending school from home.

The internet provider began responding to complaints on Twitter around 8 a.m., saying, "Our technicians are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible, and there is no estimated time for the repair. Please be patient with us, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

The company said on social media about 10:30 a.m. that service was restored in Royal Oak.

At its peak at 9 a.m., the outage sparked 735 complaints, according to Down Detector, which tracks service outages across the country. The outage appears to have begun around 1:30 a.m.

Many on Twitter said they were upset because they were unable to work or their kids couldn't attend remote classes.