Homebound Oakland County seniors to get COVID-19 vaccine

The Oakland County Health Division announced Thursday it is partnering with Ready Nursing Solutions to assist the county with administering COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care staff and residents as well as homebound seniors.

The Oakland County Health Division reports that more than 101,000 Oakland County residents 65 years and older have received their first dose and all 23,000 school personnel on the Health Division’s Save Your Spot list have received their first dose or offered an appointment.

“We still have much to do, but we are making progress offering COVID vaccine to our senior citizens, teachers, and other eligible individuals,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said in a news release. “Our partnership with Ready Nursing Solutions as a third vaccine becomes available will help us to continue our steady march toward the goal of protecting our residents and putting this pandemic behind us.”

There are about 70 long-term care centers in Oakland County that need COVID-19 vaccine because they are not covered by the federal contract with Walgreens and CVS. The Oakland County Health Division has administered COVID vaccine at 36 of these facilities so far, even as it operates multiple vaccine clinics seven days a week throughout the county.

Ready Nursing Solutions will provide nurses to help the Health Division administer vaccines at the remaining long-term care centers and will begin giving doses to homebound seniors in Oakland County.

“To vaccinate more than 1 million eligible individuals in Oakland County requires sharing the workload with our public and private partners,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, Oakland County health and human services director. “We are so pleased to be working with Ready Nursing Solutions to help us get vaccines in arms of at-risk seniors that much sooner.”

To sign up a homebound senior citizen to receive a vaccine from Ready Nursing Solutions, call 810-331-0902 to make an appointment directly with Ready Nursing Solutions. To register online, go to GetReadyVacine.com.

As of Tuesday, Michigan's COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard reported more than 315,000 doses have been administered countywide, which includes more than 196,000 first doses. More than 217,000 are Oakland County residents 65 years or older, 46% of whom have received first doses.

