1 dead after 3 overdose on heroin in Waterford apartment

A heroin overdose on Wednesday claimed the life of a 54-year-old man at a Waterford condo complex, authorities said.

Waterford Police arrived at the Colonial Village condominiums at about 6:20 p.m. after receiving a call from a woman who said two people in her apartment had used too much heroin, according to a statement from Chief Scott Underwood.

Upon arrival, authorities saw a 54-year-old man face down on the living room floor. A 58-year-old man and the 66-year old female caller were found unconscious and not breathing on the couch, Underwood said in the statement.

Narcan (Naloxone) was administered to all three, and the woman and 58-year old man regained consciousness and were treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital.

Multiple doses of Narcan and other lifesaving measures couldn't revive the 54-year-old man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Underwood said.

Used syringes and other drug paraphernalia were found inside the apartment, he said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.