Salem Township resident, 24, killed in single-vehicle crash in Lyon Township

The Detroit News

A 24-year-old resident of Salem Township was killed when he lost control of his car on Nine Mile Road near Currie Road on Sunday.

The crash occurred at 5:43 p.m. in Lyon Township when he lost control of his 2005 Subaru Impreza eastbound on Nine Mile. He left the roadway, struck a mailbox and four trees, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release late Sunday. The Crash Reconstruction Unit was assisting deputies from the Lyon Township substation.

The Lyon Township Fire Department extricated the driver from the vehicle. He was taken to Ascension Providence Park Hospital in Novi, where he died from his injuries, the Sheriff's Office release said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol did not appear to be involved in the crash, police said, but speed "does appear to be a factor."

The crash remains under investigation.