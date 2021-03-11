Forum gathers input to find next Farmington Public Schools superintendent

Parents and community members shared feedback Thursday night on what qualities they seek in the next Farmington Public Schools superintendent after a tumultuous year of shakeups in the district's administration.

A national search and consulting firm, School Exec Connect, hosted a virtual forum to gauge input as it works to identify the best candidate to lead the district of about 9,000 students.

The firm has also been holding focus groups and is offering an online survey this month to gather the views to create a profile of the next leader to guide the Board of Education's selection.

"We need honest feedback in order to get the best candidate profile developed," Kevin O'Mara, the group's president, said during the virtual meeting Thursday. "We want to attract a good group of candidates."

Applications are being accepted through next month, and candidates were expected to be interviewed in May, when the board decides on the superintendent, the district said.

The new leader could begin before July 1.

Several who spoke during the meeting cited a need to find a strong, unifying leader.

"In this person, I'm looking for someone who is a visionary, who can lead," said Steven Snead, who recently moved to the district. "… You want to be a visionary and communicate that vision and have people buy into that vision and execute it with precision, clarity and grace."

The board of education recently selected School Exec Connect to find the permanent replacement for Robert Herrera, who resigned in November, citing allegations of harassment involving a board member.

Bobbie Hayes Goodrum, the district’s assistant superintendent of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, has been serving as interim superintendent since January. She is expected to remain in the position until the end of the academic year.

The forum followed disarray in the district's leadership ranks after Herrera exited along with two board members, Pamela Green and Terry Johnson, who resigned in a single meeting.

Herrera had filed a harassment claim against board member Angie Smith. The filing was dropped after Herrera announced his resignation due to his departure, and the district has declined to elaborate on Herrera's claim.

The board has also censured Smith, claiming she made public comments and social media posts that caused disruptions to meetings and made it difficult for the superintendent to perform his duties.

Smith has denied posting comments about the board or Herrera on social media and said she believed the censure was intended to force her to “shut up” for challenging colleagues.

During a special meeting in December, the board picked Mable Fox to fill the seat vacated by Johnson and Cheryl Blau to replace Green, who had been the panel's president, the district said.

Blau and Fox were selected since they were elected to six-year terms on the board in the Nov. 3 general election.

At Thursday's forum, some community members called for more stability after the upheaval.

"I think a lot of people in the community feel like there’s been a lot of drama in general, a lot of changes in roles and individuals who fill those roles," one woman said. "... I just think going in a superintendent should be ready to be a person that brings things together."

Several speakers cited a need for a superintendent who would focus on diversifying the staff.

"I would like to see a district superintendent come in that has a proven track record of hiring and retaining teachers of color," Danielle Ohm said. "I think that in our district we often get very talented staff members that come in and the environment is such that they don’t stay long. I would like to make sure that whatever we set up, that we can hire and retain a diverse staff that is representative of our community so that our students have role models that reflect them."

Others also highlighted thorough vetting.

"In this situation that we’re in right now, we need someone that’s going to be strong enough to just bend, not break, when times get hard," Kynika Sims said. "... We need someone strong and willing to work and willing to fight."