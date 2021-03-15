Woman, 22, arrested in fatal Southfield stabbing

Southfield — A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Monday morning at a Southfield apartment complex, police said.

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in the confrontation that police describe as "domestic."

Police responded to the Lancaster Hills apartments, north of 12 Mile, east of Telegraph, after a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. reported a domestic assault and a stabbing.

Medics gave aid to the victim. Medics transported him to a hospital, but he died.

Southfield Police Department says it has yet to notify his next-of-kin and have not released the victim's name.

The woman was arrested at the scene. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office would make the decision on charges.