Teen fleeing police in Oakland County crashes, dies, police say

An 18-year-old who led officers on a chase from Madison Heights to Royal Oak early Wednesday died after crashing, police said.

Madison Heights officers started pursuing the man's vehicle, which had no license plate, at about 1:45 a.m. but terminated the pursuit at their border near 11 Mile and John R, investigators said in a statement.

Royal Oak officers spotted the vehicle near 11 Mile and tried to pull it over but the driver sped off "in excess of 90 mph."

The driver turned south on Woodward and lost control, striking a light pole at near South Washington, police said.

The driver, identified as Souhib Zokari, was trapped inside. Royal Oak fire officials used the Jaws of Life to free him. He was pronounced dead at Beaumont Hospita.

Royal Oak police are investigating the incident. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office also responded to investigate the crash.