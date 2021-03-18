Woman charged in man's stabbing death at Southfield apartment

A woman who was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing a man in a "domestic" confrontation at a Southfield apartment faces a single count of open murder in the death of a 27-year-old man.

Erin Danielle Riley, 22, was arraigned Wednesday at 46th District Court on a count of open murder for the death Jerome Samuel Williams. The judge denied bail for Riley and set her next court date for April 1.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, police found Riley and Williams at the Lancaster Hills apartments, north of 12 Mile, east of Telegraph, after responding to a report of domestic assault and a stabbing.

Medics gave aid to Williams and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Riley was arrested at the scene.