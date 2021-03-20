Pontiac sports complex to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site for Oakland County residents

Pontiac — United Wholesale Mortgage has partnered with Oakland County's Health Division on a COVID-19 vaccination site for residents at the lender's sports complex in Pontiac beginning April 2.

The county's health office expects to vaccinate 1,000 to 3,000 residents per day at the UWM Sports Complex at 867 S. Boulevard E., which has the capacity to take up to 5,000 appointments per day, if enough of the vaccine becomes available, a Friday news release notes.

“We’re humbled at the opportunity to help our community in Oakland County,” Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of UWM, said in a Friday statement. “The vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re proud to do our part in ensuring community members have easy access to get vaccinated and play a role in protecting themselves and their loved ones.”

As of March 17, over 284,000 Oakland County residents had received over 440,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, nearly two out of every three Oakland County seniors 65 and older have received at least their first dose, officials said.

Pontiac-headquartered UWM purchased the 378,400-square-foot sports complex, previously known as Ultimate Soccer Arena, in November.

“The UWM Sports Complex will give Oakland County Health Division the capacity to vaccinate thousands per day and will be accessible to many residents,” added Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. “Thank you to the United Wholesale Mortgage team for working with our Emergency Management and Homeland Security Department to stand up this vaccination site.”

UWM said vaccinations will be offered at the complex by appointment only. Oakland's health division will pull appointments from its Save Your Spot list. Currently, about 6,000 individuals are registered, officials said.

To sign up for Save Your Spot, visit OaklandCountyVaccine.com.