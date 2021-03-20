OAKLAND COUNTY

Fire reported at Southfield apartment complex

The Detroit News
View Comments

Southfield — The Southfield Fire Department issued a four-alarm Saturday at an apartment complex near Interstate 696 and the Lodge Freeway.

Firefighters extinguish a fire at the main office of the Monticello Apartments in Southfield on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

A second-alarm alert was first issued at 6:36 p.m. and the fire was upgraded to its four-alarm status at 6:56 p.m. in the clubhouse of Monticello Apartments on the 22700 block of Civic Center Drive. 

Social media posts showed a large plume of black smoke visible from I-696. Fire officials were unable to say how the fire started and did not release any additional detail. 

View Comments