Barricaded gunman found dead after domestic violence shooting in Clawson, police say

The Detroit News

A barricaded gunman was found dead in a house in Clawson after an hours-long standoff with police Sunday night following a domestic violence shooting that injured a teen and a neighbor, authorities said.

A female was shot by her stepfather and was hospitalized in critical condition late Sunday; a neighbor also was taken to a hospital for a gunshot to her leg, police said.

The standoff lasted hours as police tried to communicate with the suspect.

Authorities said they received a call of a shooting on the 400 block of West 14 Mile at about 2:34 p.m. Officers arrived and found the suspect had fled between his house and a neighbor's house and was back in his house, barricaded inside.

Officers from Troy and Royal Oak also responded to the scene. An Oakland County SWAT team, negotiators and a psychologist were called to assist when officers were unable to further communicate with the suspect.

A drone determined several hours into the standoff that the suspect was dead inside the house from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Clawson police cordoned off 14 Mile between Main and Crooks during the standoff.