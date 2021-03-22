Teen shot by stepfather in Clawson barricaded incident dies

The 15-year-old teen who was shot by her stepfather in Clawson on Sunday died early Monday morning, the Clawson Police Department said.

The teen was listed in critical condition late Sunday night after her stepfather shot her and their neighbor in the leg, police said.

Following the shootings, the stepfather barricaded himself in the house and set off an hours-long standoff with police. That ended when he shot and killed himself, authorities said.

Authorities said they received a call of a shooting on the 400 block of West 14 Mile at about 2:34 p.m. Officers found the man had fled between his house and a neighbor's house and was back in his house, barricaded inside.

Officers from Troy and Royal Oak also responded to the scene. An Oakland County SWAT team, negotiators and a psychologist were called to assist when officers were unable to further communicate with the suspect.

A drone determined several hours into the standoff that the man was dead inside the house from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.