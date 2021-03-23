OAKLAND COUNTY

Fire crews douse 2 blazes within block of each other in Birmingham

The Detroit News
Crews are on the scene of two fires Tuesday in Birmingham.

Firefighters finish up on a house, under construction, fire on the 1200 block of E. Lincoln in Birmingham, Michigan on March 23, 2021.

One of the blazes was at a home under construction and surrounded by fencing on the 1200 block of East Lincoln.

Another was reported about a block away, at Primo's Pizza in the 900 block of Adams, where crews were seen removing smoldering roofing.

Firefighters continue to work on an extinguished fire, removing smoldering roofing at Primos Pizza on S. Adams in Birmingham, Michigan on March 23, 2021.

Both fires were extinguished by 7 p.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The blazes prompted police to close Adams between Bowers and Woodward and Lincoln from Woodward to Torry.

Fire officials were not immediately available for comment. 

