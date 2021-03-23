Fire crews douse 2 blazes within block of each other in Birmingham

The Detroit News

Crews are on the scene of two fires Tuesday in Birmingham.

One of the blazes was at a home under construction and surrounded by fencing on the 1200 block of East Lincoln.

Another was reported about a block away, at Primo's Pizza in the 900 block of Adams, where crews were seen removing smoldering roofing.

Both fires were extinguished by 7 p.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The blazes prompted police to close Adams between Bowers and Woodward and Lincoln from Woodward to Torry.

Fire officials were not immediately available for comment.