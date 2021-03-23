Grenade replica found in field of Rochester Hills farmhouse museum

A grenade was discovered Monday by a construction worker at a historic Rochester Hills farmhouse, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 11 a.m. to the Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm for a report that a grenade was found in an empty field on the property, according to authorities. The museum is located on Van Hoosen at East Tienken.

They officers met with the museum's manager as well as the manager of a construction company who found the grenade while performing some work at the farm, officials said.

Deputies secured the scene and summoned the Michigan State Police's Bomb Squad. State police investigators determined the device was a replica of a rifle grenade used in World War II and the Korean War.

The bomb squad removed the device and took it to be disposed.

